YSU basketball standout declares for NBA Draft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State Sophomore Darius Quisenberry announced on Twtter that he has decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

He will not hire an agent, and will maintain his eligibility. A final decision will need to be made by June 3rd.

Quisenberry was named First Team All Horizon League this year, and was also recently honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as a 2nd team All District 12 performer.

Last season, Quisenberry averaged 16.6 points, and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Penguins.