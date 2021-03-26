Highlights: YSU baseball hands Wright State first conference loss

Senior Nick Caruso went 3-5 on the day and knocked in a career high 5 runs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State baseball team handed Wright State their first Horizon League loss, with a 12-10 victory Friday night.

The Raiders came into the game with a perfect 12-0 record in conference play, while YSU was riding a 3-game winning streak.

Senior catcher Nick Caruso went 3-5 on the day and knocked in a career-high five runs. Jeff Wehler and Dominick Bucko also had three hits each.

YSU senior starter Colin Clark allowed six hits and six runs in route to his second win of the season.

The Penguins, as a team, finished with 17 hits. They improve to (9-11) on the season.