NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State baseball team piled on Oakland for an 18-3 win in the Penguins’ home and Horizon League opener at Eastwood Field on Thursday.

YSU jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back, adding 12 insurance runs between the 7th and 8th inning combined.

Poland native Braeden O’Shaughnessy went 3-4 with 6 runs batted in, which included a 7th inning grand slam to push the lead to 10-1.

Tanner Grau went 4-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Trey Law added a three-hit day (3-5) with a double and RBI and four runs scored. Eddie Saucedo also had three hits, going 3-3 while adding two walks.

Travis Perry registered the win for the Penguins after 6.2 innings pitched and six strikeouts while giving up only three hits and one run.

The Penguins improve to 4-13 on the young season after a tough non-conference slate that featured 16 games away from home to start the season.

YSU will take on Oakland for two more home matchups at Eastwood Field on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.