YSU allowing fans to attend spring football games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU announced Sunday they received details from the Ohio Dept. of Health to allow a limited amount of fans to attend YSU Football games this spring.

The stadium will be allowed to host 3,600 fans for each of the four homes games.

University of Northern Illinois – Feb. 27

Southern Illinois – March 6

University of South Dakota – March 20

University of North Dakota – March 27

All games are set to start at noon.

Game tickets are available through the Athletic Ticket Office by calling (330) 941-1978, online at YSUsports.com or in person at the ticket office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Monday.

There are no in-person ticket sales on game day. Tickets are $20.

YSU students are eligible to receive a free game ticket. Student tickets will be available starting on Monday for the upcoming contest against UNI at the Stambaugh Stadium ticket office with a valid student ID.

There will be no tailgating for the spring football season.

For more information, contact the YSU Athletic Ticket Office at (330) 941-1978.