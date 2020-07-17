Youthful Jefferson seeks better results in 2020

Senior Danny Bruckman has led the Falcons in each of the past two years in rushing

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – After their season opening win over Grand Valley (34-14), Jefferson went to average only 6 points per game throughout the rest of the campaign and finish 1-9 in 2019.

“We have a revamped coaching staff,” states coach Ed Rankin. “For the first time in my tenure, we’ll have a multitude of coaches contributing to our program. The players are bigger, stronger and more experienced. We started six freshmen in our season finale versus Lakeview. Any team can be young and get beat, but I want to see our young guys win games. We have the potential to start 15 sophomores and be competitive in the Northeast 8. I really like up the makeup of our team.”

The Falcons are set to open 2020 with back-to-back home games against Grand Valley and Geneva.

2019 Record: 1-9 (0-7), 8th in Northeast 8

Head Coach: Ed Rankin, 3rd season (1-19)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 9.2

Scoring Defense: 41.9

Total Offense: 183.1

Rushing Offense: 138.9

Passing Offense: 44.2

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 9

What you need to know about Jefferson’s offense

-With the graduation of DJ Hall (291 passing yards, 588 rushing yards), the quarterback position is crucial says coach Rankin. “Tim Kinkopf and Grant Hitchcock are both great athletes and leaders. Having them push each other to get better will be key to our offense.”

The Falcons return three starters up front which includes Jacob Sabo, Reed Edgar and Mason Pawlowski. Jefferson also will welcome back running back Danny Bruckman (716 yards, 9 TDs), wide out Austin Jones and the versatile Wade Woodworth (16 catches, 144 yards) – who could line up at multiple positions this fall.

“Danny (Bruckman) was our leading rusher (the past two years) and is 15 pounds bigger and faster. Austin (Jones) and (Jacob) Sabo and returning captains and will be counted on heavily to contribute. Sophomore Wade Woodworth will be asked to do everything – run, block, catch and throw. Junior Jon Waszil has stepped up at the slot position and looks solid. We’re also counting on 6-1 260-pound sophomore Sam Discher to earn playing time along the offensive line.”

What you need to know about Jefferson’s defense

-Defensively, Wade Woodworth and Danny Bruckman as well as Mason Pawlowski and Cole Brake return along the line. Jacob Sabo (69 tackles) and Cole Pawlowski (38 tackles, 2.5 QB sacks) are at linebacker again. Preston Reams and Blaze Blankenship both are back as well. In the secondary, the Falcons will have back in the fold Trent Hodge (30 tackles, 2 FF), Tim Kinkopf, Austin Jones, Grant Hitchcock (30 tackles, 3 FR), Braydn Campbell and Daniel Bixler.

“Coaches Scott Collins, Robert Eckart and Jim Henson are overhauling the defense to utilize the strengths of our players,” states Rankin. “We need that in place to match up every week on our schedule, because we have no breathers.”

Jefferson’s Key Player(s)

-Senior RB Danny Bruckman will be looked upon to lead the offense. He’s led the Falcons in rushing in each of coach Rankin’s two seasons at the helm. This year, with a new quarterback in place, Jefferson will need their standout to take some of the pressure off the new signal caller.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Grand Valley

Sept. 4 – Geneva

Sept. 11 – at Edgewood

Sept. 18 – at Niles

Sept. 25 – Hubbard

Oct. 2 – at Struthers

Oct. 9 – South Range

Oct. 16 – at Poland

Oct. 23 – Girard

Oct. 30 – at Lakeview

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – vs. Grand Valley

…Jefferson needs a positive start. Last year, the Falcons defeated Grand Valley by 20 (34-14) on the road. This year, they’ll need more of the same to gain momentum early.