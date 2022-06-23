YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native Zion Hensley, the #1 ranked bantam amateur boxer in the country, will fight in front of her hometown crowd again this weekend.

Hensley will headline a “Magical Night of Amateur Boxing” on Saturday night at the Magic Tree Pub & Eatery in Boardman. The outdoor event will feature 15 amateur fights.

Hensley’s opponent will be three-time national champion, Danica Reyes from Texas. Both fighters bring impressive resumes to ring this weekend. Hensley remains undefeated and is the reigning 2021 USA National Boxing Champion and a Junior Olympic Champion in the 90 pound division.

Doors open for Saturday’s boxing card at 6 p.m., with the first fight scheduled for 7 p.m.