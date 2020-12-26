Youngstown State’s struggles with Cleveland State continues in loss to Vikings

YSU has dropped six of their last seven to the Vikings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped the first game of a back-to-back with Cleveland State on Saturday, falling to the Vikings at the Wolstein Center 87-69.

It is the Penguins’ third-straight road loss to CSU and sixth loss in the last seven matchups.

YSU trailed 38-28 at the half but went on a quick 7-0 run to start the second half to cut the deficit to 38-35.

But Cleveland State would step on the gas with a 12-3 run of their own to extend the lead and never look back.

YSU junior Darius Quisenberry missed the game with an injury.

The Penguins were led by Shemar Rathan-Mayes who finished with 17, while Garrett Covington had 13.

For Cleveland State, Torrey Patton had 17 while D’Moi Hodge had 14 and Chris Greene added 13.

The two teams will finish their weekend series Sunday afternoon with a 1 p.m. start.