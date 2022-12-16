YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team continued their hot play as the Penguins rolled past St. Francis (PA) 81-41 Friday night at Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The win is YSU’s sixth straight.

The Penguins stepped on the gas right away, going on a 7-0 run to open the game.

Youngstown State would catch fire from the deep, sinking eight three-pointers in the first half.

For the Penguins, Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro led the way with 17 points while Lilly Ritz and Chattanooga transfer Dena Jarrells each had 13.

With the win, the Youngstown State women improve to 7-3 and return to action Wednesday against Mount Vernon Nazarene.