YOUNGSTOWN (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Penguins (7-4) season will come to an end after missing out on a bid to the Division I FCS Playoff bid during the selection show.

YSU and head coach Doug Phillips started the season 2-3, before ripping off four straight wins and five out of six to finish 7-4 (5-3 in conference).

This Penguins team showed toughness and resilience all season, including three wins in the final 30 seconds against Western Illinois, Illinois State and Southern Illinois.

Senior Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive year, finishing the season with 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 300 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Through the air, Salem product Mitch Davidson took over the starting job and never looked back, going 4-1 in games played in and passing for 1,613 yards and 12 touchdowns to just 1 interceptions.

Davidson’s favorite target, junior Bryce Oliver, lead all Penguin receivers in receptions (59) receiving yards (821) and receiving touchdowns (10).

Youngstown State’s 7-4 record marks the best finish under Phillips in his three years at the helm.