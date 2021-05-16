Youngstown State’s MVFC rival falls in FCS National Championship

FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – The South Dakota State football team fell in the FCS National Championship 23-21 to Sam Houston State.
South Dakota State is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Earlier this season, Youngstown State fell to the Jackrabbits 19-17 in Brookings.
SDSU trailed 17-7 going into the fourth quarter but were able to claim the lead thanks to a pair of Isaiah Davis touchdown runs.
Davis’ first went for 28-yards and his second, which gave the Jackrabbits the lead, went for 85-yards.
But with under a minute to go, Sam Houston State’s Eric Schmid found Ife Adeyi for a 10-yard touchdown, which gave them the lead for good.
SDUS finishes the season 8-2.