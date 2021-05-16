Youngstown State’s MVFC rival falls in FCS National Championship

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) runs for yardage as Sam Houston State linebacker Quentin Brown (8) defends during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

South Dakota State had the lead late but were unable to keep it in the national championship

FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – The South Dakota State football team fell in the FCS National Championship 23-21 to Sam Houston State.

South Dakota State is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Earlier this season, Youngstown State fell to the Jackrabbits 19-17 in Brookings.

SDSU trailed 17-7 going into the fourth quarter but were able to claim the lead thanks to a pair of Isaiah Davis touchdown runs.

Davis’ first went for 28-yards and his second, which gave the Jackrabbits the lead, went for 85-yards.

But with under a minute to go, Sam Houston State’s Eric Schmid found Ife Adeyi for a 10-yard touchdown, which gave them the lead for good.

SDUS finishes the season 8-2.