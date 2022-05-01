YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s tennis team captured the Horizon League championship by topping Milwaukee 4-3.

It is the Penguins first conference championship since 2018 and sixth in program history.

YSU claimed the doubles point and earned three singles wins to take the match.

The Penguins grabbed a 3-1 lead but watched the Panthers rally to force a decisive seventh point.

Lilli Minich was the hero for YSU, getting a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Anika Tylek to give the Penguins the championship.

The NCAA selection show is set for 6 p.m. Monday.