YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s bowling team received an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Bowling Tournament.

Watch the video above to see the reaction from the Penguins when they heard their name called.

In all, 17 teams advance to the tournament, and it is the third straight season the Penguins have reached the field.

YSU is an unseeded team and will open tournament play against Marysville.

“The last two months, we’ve been doing some of our best bowling,” says head coach Doug Kuberski. “The results haven’t been there, but the scores have been great, just, some tough matches. So to get some really big wins this past week — get that experience in some tough best-of-seven matches — was pretty huge. I think we’ve got some good momentum going into next week.”

Vanderbilt and Carthage are the other two teams in the regional.

Youngstown State finished fourth in the Southland Conference tournament over the weekend and is one of six teams from the conference to reach the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel like we can make it all the way to Vegas and win the whole thing,” freshman Hope Bunk says. “It was awesome to be able to hear that because as a freshman, to be able to just new experiences with the team.”

The Penguins are in the Lansing Regional which is hosted by Royal Scot Golf & Bowl in Lansing, Michigan on April 7-8.