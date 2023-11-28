YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team has dropped four straight games after starting the season 2-0, but now, the team returns home looking to snap that skid against a conference foe.

“I love playing home games, home crowd, which is really nice and then obviously home court advantage to have. So I’m looking forward to that too,” said YSU guard Haley Thierry.

Even though the Penguins dropped both games in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic last week, acting head coach John Nicolais and team both feel like they return home with some positives.

“Tough gains, but [we played] stiff competition, we battled like that, we fought against quality opponents and I felt like we did get a little bit better,” Nicolais said.

“I thought it was actually a really good experience. We learned a lot from it as a team, we learned a lot of what we need to work on,” Thierry said. “We had so many improvements on the defensive end. Like coach said, we got to work a little bit on offense with that, but I feel like we had some great takeaways that we can take moving forward and do the conference.”

Next, YSU will host Detroit Mercy in the first Horizon League game of the season, and the Guins will look to start putting it all together at the right time.

“We need the offense to catch up with the defense a little bit right now and we’re spending some time working on that in practice,” Nicolais said. “But we know that we got conference play coming up and everybody’s 0-0, so we want to get off to a good start.”

And the offense started to try and catch up in Las Vegas, with Shay-Lee Kirby averaging 15.5 and Paige Shy netting 14 points per game, a four to five point jump.

On top of those two upping their game on the trip, so did reserve guard Abby Liber, who pitched in 7 points per off the bench, and Thierry’s 6 as well.

“I think it just comes with shooting when we get the ball, so instead of passing up shots and we’re open, you just have that confidence and just shoot it,” Thierry said. “We have a lot of good shooters, a lot of good scorers on the team and I think we all just need to have that confidence to shoot when we get it.”

Youngstown State kicks off its 23rd season of Horizon League play against Detroit Mercy on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m.