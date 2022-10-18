YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team has been ranked the top team in the Horizon League preseason poll released Tuesday.

It is the first time in program history that the Penguins have been ranked first in the Horizon League preseason poll.

Previously, the highest YSU has ever ranked in the preseason poll was third.

The Penguins are coming off their first regular season conference title in 23 years and return multiple starters from last season, including Lily Ritz.

Ritz was named a preseason Horizon League first-team selection.

YSU opens the season Nov. 7 at home against Wofford.