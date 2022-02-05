MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team bounced back from back-to-back losses on Saturday by topping Milwaukee 60-56.

The Penguins trailed 32-27 at the half but outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the third quarter to take the lead.

Milwaukee would be able to cut the YSU lead down to one in the fourth quarter but the Penguins never surrendered the advantage.

Lindsey Mack led Youngstown State with 16 points while Lilly Ritz had 11 and Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro added 10 on the night.

For Milwaulee, Megan Walstad had a game-high 17 points.

With the win, YSU improves to 19-4 and 13-3 in Horizon League play.