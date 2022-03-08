YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team has accepted an invitation to play in the WNIT later this month.

Finishing as Co-Horizon League champions, YSU earned an automatic bid to the WNIT.

First-round play of the tournament will begin March 16 through 18.

The Penguins will learn their opponent, game date, time and location on Sunday night.

It is the fourth trip to the WNIT for Youngstown State in the last 10 years.

YSU finished the season at 24-6 and fell to Oakland in the Horizon League quarterfinals.