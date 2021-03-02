Youngstown State women fall in Horizon League tournament to Milwaukee

The Penguins finish the season with a 10-8 record

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team had their season end Tuesday night as the Penguins fell to Milwaukee 77-68 in the Horizon League Tournament Quarterfinals.

YSU opened the game well, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, their most in a quarter in the game.

The Penguins took a two-point lead into the half.

But YSU would get outscored 43-32 in the second half.

Chelsea Olson led the Penguins with 22 points while Mary Dunn had 20 and Nneka Obiazor added 13.

For Milwaukee, McKaela Schmelzer had a game-high 24 points while Bre Cera had 13 and Brandi Bisping had 10.

YSU finishes the season with a 10-8 record.