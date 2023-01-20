YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team used a late three to top Green Bay Friday night, 63-60.

It is the Penguins’ first win at Green Bay since 2014.

With the game tied at 60, Paige Shy would give YSU the advantage with two seconds left on a three which would prove to be the game-winner.

Shy led the Penguins with 14 points while Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro had 12 and Megan Callahan and Dena Jarrells each added 11.

YSU has now won five of their last six games and move to 13-5 on the season.

Youngstown State returns to action Sunday at Milwaukee.