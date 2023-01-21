MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team fell in a battle for first place in the Horizon League to Milwaukee 88-75 Saturday night.

The loss also snaps the Penguins’ five-game win streak.

YSU trailed by 10 at the half and never led in the second half.

Four Penguins scored in double-figures led by Brandon Rush with 19 while Malek Green had 17, Dwayne Cohill added 16 and Adrian Nelson had 13.

BJ Freeman led the Panthers with 30 points on the night.

The loss drops Youngstown State to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the Horizon League.

They return to action Friday at home to Oakland, tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. on ESPN2.