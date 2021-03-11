Youngstown State University standout point guard leaving Penguins’ program

Darius Quisenberry started 78 games for the Penguins over the last three seasons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University junior Darius Quisenberry is leaving the men’s basketball program and will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The Penguins point guard made the announcement Thursday on social media:

Quisenberry was the first player in school history to earn all-league honors in his first two seasons. He started 78 games for the Penguins and averaged over 15 points per contest during his first three seasons at YSU.

Quisenberry said in the post, “With me graduating in 3 years, this is a great opportunity for me to expand my horizon and put my name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer.”

Last April, Quisenberry declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but withdrew his name before the deadline returning to YSU for his junior season.