INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State tight end and Indianapolis Colts draft pick Andrew Ogletree signed his rookie deal with the team on Friday.

Ogletree was selected in the sixth round in last month’s 2022 NFL Draft.

Last fall, he caught 28 passes for 282 yards for the Penguins.

Ogletree is a big target, standing at 6-foot-7. He competed at the Hula Bowl, which showcases NFL hopefuls. Ogletree caught two passes in the game, including a touchdown. He was named Most Valuable Player.

He is the fourth Indianapolis draft pick to sign a rookie deal so far.