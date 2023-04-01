MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – For many sports fans, it may still feel like football is ages away, but that time is here for Youngstown State head football coach Doug Phillips and the rest of the Penguins, as they took another step towards their 2023 campaign on Saturday morning.

Vibes were high at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon to finally put back on the pads and make some plays.

“It’s kicking in like it’s football season, we’re coming down here, spring game is in two weeks,” Youngstown State senior quarterback Mitch Davidson said. “So it’s exciting to finally get out here and hear pads pop and score some touchdowns, it is surreal for me but I’m soaking in all all in one day at a time.”

Now with three years under the belt at the helm at Youngstown State, head coach Doug Phillips used this practice to give players reps on the field and on bus rides to out-of-town locations.

“I want to see them in different environments in our league, you’ve got to go on the road and play in hostile environments,” Phillips said. “Today, we got on a bus, came an hour and 20 minutes west to a place that some may have never seen or played on in our league, you have to be able to go on the road and win football games.”

Last year, Davidson, a Salem product, helped the 2022 team do that when they ripped off five wins in the last six games, two of those on the road.

This year, Davidson is ready to keep that going in his hometown.

“Playing for Youngstown, that’s everything I ever wanted as a kid, you know, coming to Youngstown, Stambaugh Stadium and seeing games,” Davidson said. “Just to be a Penguin man — it’s an honor. To play for a team with the culture that we have — and we’re building every day with my brothers — it’s awesome.”

And Coach Phillips is always looking for ways to strengthen that bond — like stopping by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which is just a short drive from the field.

“It’s those things that brings that brotherhood together, we’ll grab lunch. It’s like being in an army — you get busses, you got lunch, and we’ll load them up and go enjoy that Hall of Fame in Canton,” Phillips said.

Youngstown State football’s spring game is coming up in two weeks on April 15.