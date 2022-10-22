MACOMB, Illinois (WKBN) – Poland grad Colt McFadden won the game for the Youngstown State football team on Saturday with a 41-yard field goal against Western Illinois.

YSU won 28-27.

Youngstown State would open the scoring midway through the first quarter on a Colt McFadden field goal to make it 3-0 Penguins.

The score would stay that way until the second quarter when Clay Bruno found Taj Sanders for a six-yard touchdown to give Western Illinois a 7-3.

Just before the half, the Penguins would retake the lead when Jaleel McLaughlin broke free for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 YSU into the break.

In the third quarter, Western Illinois would take the lead on a pair of Mason Laramie field goals to make it 13-10 WIU.

Liberty grad Dra Rushton would give Youngstown State the lead back in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard touchdown to make it 17-13 Penguins.

But Western Illinois would retake the lead less than two minutes later when Bruno hooked up with Naseim Brantley on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-17.

With YSU driving in the fourth quarter, Mitch Davidson would be intercepted by the Leathernecks which would lead to a WIU touchdown, increasing the lead to 27-17.

YSU would make it interesting late in the fourth when Davidson found a wide open Bryce Oliver for a 40-yard touchdown. After the two point conversion, YSU trailed just 27-25.

After a stop, the Penguins offense drove down the field with less than 90 seconds to go to set up the McFadden heroics.

With the win, YSU improves to 4-3.