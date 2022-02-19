YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team grabbed their eighth win in their last nine games, topping IUPUI 74-61.



The Penguins led by 17 at the half but saw the Jaguars claw their way back, cutting the deficit down to just three at one point.

But YSU responded with an 13-2 run to push their lead back up and secure the win.

Senior Michael Akuchie led the Penguins with 21 points and 13 rebounds while Dwayne Cohill had 19 and Tevin Olison added 15.

With the win, YSU improves to 18-11 overall and 12-7 in the Horizon League.

The Penguins currently sit sixth in the conference, just a half game back of the top four which would give YSU a bye in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.