YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State women’s basketball dropped its first game of the 2023-24 season to Western Michigan in the final seconds 54-52 on Thursday night.

YSU led by 6 points after the first quarter but Western Michigan was able to cut it to a single point at halftime. The Broncos would then use a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter to take control of the lead.

YSU senior Paige Shy led the Penguins with a team-leading 15 points and six rebounds, while reigning Horizon League Player of the Week Emily Saunders scored 12 points.

Dena Jarrells pitched in 13 points and a team-high six assists, with Kennedy Catholic product Malia Magestro scoring 7 and Shay-Lee Kirby putting up 5 points.

Western Michigan was led by Hannah Spitzley’s game-high 20 points and Kaiylun Zarycki with 16 as the team improves to 1-2.

Youngstown State drops to 2-1 on the year after suffering their first loss and will now hit the road to take on West Virginia in Morgantown on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.