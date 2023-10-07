YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State lead wire-to-wire on its way to knocking off No. 5 ranked Southern Illinois 31-3 at Stambaugh Stadium.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

The story of the night was the Penguins defense not allowing Southern Illinois, a team averaging 35 points per game, to reach the end zone.

Dylan Wudke racked up two sacks to lead the team to a total of seven sacks of the Salukis quarterback.

Warren product Troy Jakubec also picked off Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker in the second half during the strong defensive showing.

On offense, YSU was led by running back Tyshon King and his 123 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.

Liberty product Dra Rushton also added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Penguins racked up more than 150 yards on the ground as a team in the win.

Mitch Davidson also completed 78% of his passes while throwing for 156 yards despite throwing an early interception.

The Penguins improve to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play and travel to South Dakota next weekend.