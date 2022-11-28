Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin is among 30 finalists for the 2022 Walter Payton Award.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State star running back Jaleel McLaughlin was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year by the league on Monday.

He becomes the first Penguins player to win the award since 2006 and just the third all-time.

McLaughlin set the NCAA all-time rushing record this past season with 8,166 career yards.

This past season, McLaughlin had 227 carries for 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He averaged 152.5 yards per game in conference contests.

The Penguins’ senior is also among 30 finalists for the 2022 Walter Payton Award which is presented each year to the national offensive player of the year in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.

YSU finished the season 7-4.