YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State women’s basketball senior Lilly Ritz was named Horizon League Player of the Week on Monday.

It is the second time Ritz has won the award this season.

In a sweep of Robert Morris this week, Ritz posted back-to-back double-doubles and tied for the most rebounds in a game by a Horizon League player this season.

At the Colonials on Thursday, Ritz had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Penguins win.

On Saturday, Ritz posted 17 points and 18 rebounds.

She ranks fifth in the league in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage and fourth in blocks.