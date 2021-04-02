Youngstown State standout pitcher sets new Penguins all-time mark

Collin Floyd became YSU's strikeout king setting the school's new career strikeout mark

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State baseball senior Collin Floyd set the Penguins’ career strikeout mark in a 2-1 win over UIC in eight innings.

Floyd entered the game six strikeouts shy of breaking the 2010 mark of 265 set by Aaron Swenson.

The senior recorded his sixth K for the first out of the sixth inning.

Floyd went all eight innings, allowing just three hits, an unearned run with seven strikeouts on the day.

Coming into the game, he has gone 3-2 in six starts with a 2.59 ERA and 45 punch outs.

YSU was down 1-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning when the offense finally came alive.

With a man on, Dominick Bucko tripled to score Turner Grau to tie it at 1-1.

The next batter was Nick Caruso who hit a sac fly to score Bucko to win the game.

The Penguins improve to 12-12 on the season and 7-6 in the Horizon League.