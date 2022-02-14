YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After another solid week, Youngstown State women’s basketball forward Lilly Ritz has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week.

It is the third time Ritz has won the award this season.

In two road games last week, Ritz averaged 17.5 points and a league-leading 13.5 rebounds.

She is tied with IUPUI’s Macee Williams for most Player of the Week awards this season.

The Penguins will host Northern Kentucky and Wright State this weekend in a pair of Horizon League games.