Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.

Youngstown State speedster signs free agent deal with NFC West squad

Sports

YSU wideout Jermiah Braswell is signing a deal with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State wide receiver Jermiah Braswell has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals according to the Penguins’ Twitter account.

Braswell played in 10 games for YSU this past season recording 24 catches for 515 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his career, Braswell racked up 51 catches for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In high school, Braswell was a Second-team Division III Northwest All-District pick as a wide receiver at Toledo Central Catholic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com