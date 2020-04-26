Youngstown State speedster signs free agent deal with NFC West squad

YSU wideout Jermiah Braswell is signing a deal with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State wide receiver Jermiah Braswell has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals according to the Penguins’ Twitter account.

Braswell played in 10 games for YSU this past season recording 24 catches for 515 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his career, Braswell racked up 51 catches for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In high school, Braswell was a Second-team Division III Northwest All-District pick as a wide receiver at Toledo Central Catholic.