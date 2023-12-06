YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State ended a 6-game losing streak on Wednesday after a 53-52 win over Akron.

YSU was led in scoring by Emily Saunders with 13 points while Dena Jarrells added 12 points and Shay-Lee Kirby notched 10 points and a team-high three 3-pointers.

Senior Paige Shy and sophomore Abby Liber both hauled in 8 rebounds to lead the Penguins and Malia Magestro added 5 assists.

The Penguins led 28-22 at halftime before holding off a second half runs by the Zips to secure the one point win.

Youngstown State moves to 3-6 after getting back in the win column and will next hit the road and take on St. Francis (PA) on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.