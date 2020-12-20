Youngstown State snap skid against Northern Kentucky; earn first conference win

YSU snapped an 8-game losing streak to Northern Kentucky Sunday with the Penguins first win over the Norse since 2017

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Penguins grabbed their first ever win at BB&T Arena as a Division I program Sunday, topping Northern Kentucky 70-60.

The win also snaps an 8-game losing streak to the Norse which dates back to 2017.

YSU trailed by 2 at the break but were able to outscore NKU 45-33 in the second half.

Naz Bohannon led the Penguins with 19 points while Michael Akuchie had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mays added 13 points.

For Northern Kentucky, Trevon Faulkner led all-scorers with 20.

The Penguins return to action next weekend with a weekend series at Cleveland State on Saturday and Sunday.

