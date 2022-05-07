YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior Nikki Saibene became the school’s all-time leader in RBIs on Saturday as she helped the Penguins top Robert Morris 4-2.

YSU did their damage in the first three innings, scoring all four of their runs during that span.

Saibene hit the milestone mark in the third inning, hitting a RBI single that scored Hailey Roach.

The RBI is Saibene’s 131st of her career.

With the win, YSU needs just one win in two games Sunday against Robert Morris to host the Horizon League tournament.

First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 12 p.m.