YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior Michael Akuchie has been selected to participate in the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship this April.

Akuchie is one of four players that will be part of Horizon Valley Hoopers which has players from the Horizon League and Missouri Valley Conference.

In all, 64 players that have elected to start their professional careers will make up 16 teams in the tournament.

$150,000 will be up for grabs.

Teams will play each squad in their respective pool on April 1 and 2 before all 16 will head to the knockout stage on April 3, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals.

The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000. Victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000; a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000; a semifinal triumph is another $10,000; while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.

In his career, Akuchie racked up 1,252 points and 840 career rebounds.

He was an All-Horizon League Second Team selection this past season.

Play begins on April 1.