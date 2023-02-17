YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team was upended at home Friday night by Milwaukee, 75-54.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

With a three in the opening quarter, Megan Callahan went over 1,000 points for her career. She scored eight of the team’s first 13 points of the night.

YSU started the game on a 13-2 run.

The Penguins led by six at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 56 to 29 the rest of the way.

Callahan led Youngstown State with 18 points while Lilly Ritz had 12.

Angie Cera led Milwaukee with 20 points.

The loss drops YSU to 18-8 on the season and 12-5 in Horizon League play. The Penguins return to action on Sunday as they welcome Green Bay to the Beeghly Center for a 1 p.m. tip-off.