YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior Yazmine Romero becomes the school’s new all-time hits leader as the Penguins fell to Northern Kentucky on Friday 5-1.

Watch the video above to see the record-breaking hit.

Romero was tied with Haley Thomas entering the game with 233 career hits.

She broke the record with a single in the 6th inning for her 234th of her career.

YSU’s lone run came in the first inning when Nikki Saibene hit an RBI single to left field that brought home Megan Turner.

Romero went 1-4 on the day.

The Norse scored five unanswered runs to get the win.