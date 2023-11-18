MURRAY, Ky. (WKBN) – Youngstown State quarterback Mitch Davidson tied his career high with 4 touchdown passes in the Penguins 34-17 win over Murray State in the regular season finale.

The Salem product also set a career best in completion percentage at 88% after completing 23-of-26 passes for a 156 yards in the win.

YSU running back Tyshon King also set a career high with 152 rushing yards on 23 attempts, before leaving with an injury with less than a minute remaining in the contest.

Former Liberty standout Dra Rushton also rushed for 57 yards and added a touchdown run in the 3rd quarter.

Bryce Oliver led all receivers on the day, catching 8 passes for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns. While Struthers native Brandan Serrano also hauled in a touchdown pass.

Youngstown State improves to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

Next, the Penguins will find out their 2023 FCS Championship fate during the selection show on ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.