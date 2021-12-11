YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team gave up the fewest points to an opponent in ten years as the Penguins topped Canisius 71-43 Saturday afternoon at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The 43 points allowed is the least since YSU allowed 35 to Fredonia State in 2011.

Dwayne Cohill recorded his first career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Michael Akuchie had 12 points while Owen Long added 11.

The Penguins improve to 6-3 on the year and have won four straight games.

They are in action next Saturday at home against Westminster in non-conference play.