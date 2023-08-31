YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team cruised to a 52-10 win over Valparaiso in their home opener Thursday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game and to hear from the Penguins after the big win.

The Penguins started the scoring in the first quarter with a 62-yard touchdown run by transfer running back Tyshon King.

King would finish with 111 yards rushing and two scores on the night.

YSU extended their lead to 14-3 in the second with a short touchdown pass from Mitch Davidson to CJ Charleston.

The Penguins led by just 7 points at half, but quickly imposed their will in the third.

A blocked Valpo punt by Michael Voitus was returned by Jaylen Castleberry for a touchdown. YSU scored 28 points in the thirrd quarter alone with touchdown runs from Mitch Davidson, Tyshon King and a 52-yard romp from Da’Shawn Watley.

Springfield grad Beau Brungard scored his first collegiate touchdown in the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 52-10.

The Penguins improve to 1-0 on the season, and will play at Ohio State next Saturday. The kickoff with the Buckeyes in Columbus at 12 p.m.