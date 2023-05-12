YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Illinois has announced that they are leaving the Missouri Valley Football Conference effective after the 2023 season.

The Leathernecks will join the Ohio Valley Conference for all sports.

Western Illinois will play its 2023 MVFC schedule as is and is not scheduled to play Youngstown State in conference play.

This past year, the Penguins topped the Leathernecks in Malcomb 27-26 on a last-second Colt McFadden field goal.

YSU is 21-15 all-time against Western Illinois.

WIU will leave the Summit League for all other sports this fall and is slated to join the OVC on July 1st.