YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team outscored Point Park 14-2 in the first quarter to pace the Penguins to the win, 87-41, Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

YSU would go up as many as 19 in the second quarter but the Pioneers would rally, cutting the deficit to as few as 11.

But the Penguins continued to keep the foot on the gas, going on a 12-2 to open the third quarter, pushing the lead to 46-19.

Lilly Ritz and Chelsea Olson led the Penguins with 15 points apiece.

For Point Park, Lexi Petit had a team-high 12.

YSU improves to 10-1 and is the first Horizon League team to reach 10 wins on the season.