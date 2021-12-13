YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior defensive back Zaire Jones announced on Monday that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Priceless experience.❤️ Thank you for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/t173an1Hy2 — Zaire Jones (@_Zaire5) December 13, 2021

Jones played 10 games for the Penguins this past season, posting 23 solo tackles with a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception.

For his career, Jones recorded 80 solo tackles with five interceptions in 29 games with the Penguins.

In his first year with YSU in the 2019-2020 season, he was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer team.

Jones came to Youngstown State from Vanderbilt where he played from 2016-2018.