VILLANOVA, Pa. (WKBN) – Youngstown State football’s playoff run came to a close on Saturday after falling to Villanova 45-28 in the second round of the NCAA FCS Championship.

In the second quarter, Youngstown State jumped out to a 10-7 lead when Mitch Davidson found Joey Farthing for a 34-yard touchdown on fourth down. Farthing would finish with four receptions for 73 yards and two scores.

Davidson, a Salem product, finished the day 27-of-44 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished with a program-record 3,088 passing yards for the season.

But after leading by three, the Wildcats responded with three unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-10 lead.

Villanova would never trail again as they went on to hold off the Penguins for the 17-point win and will advance to most likely take on 1-seed South Dakota State.

Despite the loss, Liberty graduate Dra Rushton led the Penguins with 48 yards on 13 carries while Max Tomczak hauled in nine catches for 105 yards.

Program record-holder Bryce Oliver also added three catches for 38 yards in his final game at YSU. Oliver also caught a 2-point conversion after sophomore Luke Hensley hauled touchdown pass.

Youngstown State ends the season 8-5 after earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 and picked up the program’s 17th straight home playoff win.

This season marks the most wins of the 4 years of the Doug Phillips era after the Guins finished 7-4 and missed the playoffs a year ago. His overall record is now 19-22 in that time.