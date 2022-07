LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Youngstown State pitcher Matt Brosky has been selected by the Texas Rangers with the 229th pick (8th round) of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Brosky was named the Horizon League Pitcher of the Year this past season.

He went 6-7 this past year for the Penguins with a 2.65 ERA and 102 strikeouts.

Brosky led the Horizon League in ERA and innings pitched.

He became just the fourth player in program history to record 100 strikeouts in a season.