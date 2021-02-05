Youngstown State outlasts Robert Morris in OT as Penguins get star player back

Darius Quisenberry returned to the lineup for the first time since January 2nd as the Penguins topped RMU on Friday night

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team welcomed back Darius Quisenberry for the first time in over a month as YSU topped Robert Morris 84-78 in overtime.

It was Quisenberry’s first game since January 2nd.

He led the Penguins with 20 points off the bench. Naz Bohannon had 18 points while Michael Akuchie had 13 and Garrett Covington added 10.

YSU led by three late but saw Robert Morris’ Jon Williams tie the game at the buzzer with a three-pointer which sent the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Akuchie nailed a three with less than two minutes to go which gave the Penguins the lead for good.

YSU moves to 9-10 on the season, the two teams meet again on Saturday at 5 p.m.