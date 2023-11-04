TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WKBN) – Youngstown State scored 19 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0 to take down Indiana State on the road 19-7.

YSU quarterback Mitch Davidson completed 25-of-37 passes for 254 yards and rushed for another 25 yards and a touchdown.

Former Springfield standout Beau Brungard led the Penguins with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown, which included a 37-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Max Tomczak led the receivers with 10 catches for 81 yards, with Bryce Oliver hauling in three passes for 67 yards in the win.

For the third straight game, Warren native Troy Jakubec recorded an interception. It’s now his fourth interception on the season.

In addition, the five different Penguins recorded a sack, led by Hunter Allen, Chris Fitzgerald and Greg Benton Jr.

The Penguins move to 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play after picking up their first road win of the season.

YSU heads back home next Saturday, Nov. 11, to take on South Dakota State at Stambaugh Stadium.