YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball downs IUPUI 75-65.

YSUs’ defense shined having 15 steals and six blocks and forcing 28 turnovers.

YSUs’ Brett Thompson led the team in scoring with 20 points and six assists. Also, Ziggy Reid scored 14 points with seven rebounds and John Lovelace Jr. scored 13 points with five rebounds.

YSU is now 11-5 overall and 3-2 in Horizon League Conference play. Next, YSU plays Purdue FW Jan. 10 at 6:30 P.M.