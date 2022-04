YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State and Ohio State football teams have a deal in place for a non-conference matchup in 2023.

The Penguins and Buckeyes will do battle at Ohio Stadium on September 9th, 2023, with kickoff time to be determined.

It will be the first time the two teams will play since August 30th of 2008.

YSU fell to the Buckeyes 43-0 in that game.

It will be the third time the two teams have met in program history, with Ohio State leading the series 2-0.