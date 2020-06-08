Breaking News
Youngstown State offering season-ticket assurance policy for 2020-2021 season

Sports

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State athletic department announced on Monday that they are offering a season-ticket assurance policy for the 2020-2021 athletic season.

According to the school, if any part of the 2020-2021 athletic schedule is disrupted, season-ticket holders have one of three options.

They can either receive a refund for the canceled games, receive a credit for a future ticket purchase or donate their season or individual ticket payment to the Penguin Club.

In the release, the school says they will follow the advice of Governor Mike DeWine, University leadership, health experts and medical officials on how to proceed with games and fans in the coronavirus era.

For more information on the plan, you can call the YSU athletic department at (330) 941-1978.

